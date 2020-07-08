All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Montana Ave

26 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 Montana Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d64dfe20b0 ----
Welcome to your newly remodeled apartment! These units were all stripped down to the studs and rebuilt to an elegant apartment in the city close to shopping and freeways. We have a 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with new everything! From roof to studs, all is new, electrical, heating , plumbing,,appliances, flooring, doors, cabinets and fixtures, even walls and ceilings and exterior are new. W/D installed. Storage room included Utilities not included. This is a no pet property, Qualified ADA animals welcome with proper documentation. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today!

Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Montana Ave have any available units?
26 Montana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 26 Montana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26 Montana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Montana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26 Montana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 26 Montana Ave offer parking?
No, 26 Montana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26 Montana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Montana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Montana Ave have a pool?
No, 26 Montana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26 Montana Ave have accessible units?
No, 26 Montana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Montana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Montana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Montana Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Montana Ave has units with air conditioning.

