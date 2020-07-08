26 Montana Ave

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d64dfe20b0 ----

Welcome to your newly remodeled apartment! These units were all stripped down to the studs and rebuilt to an elegant apartment in the city close to shopping and freeways. We have a 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with new everything! From roof to studs, all is new, electrical, heating , plumbing,,appliances, flooring, doors, cabinets and fixtures, even walls and ceilings and exterior are new. W/D installed. Storage room included Utilities not included. This is a no pet property, Qualified ADA animals welcome with proper documentation. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today!



Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.