2539 S J St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 Custom Tacoma Home for Rent - Property Id: 89137



Newer beautiful home with easy Sounder train and I-5 access. 2700 sq ft, 3-car garage w/workshop, 3 Br , 2.5 Bath, Laundry room with washer and Dryer, TV room nd large kitchen with gas stove. Wonderfully landscape fenced yard with maintenance provided. Bright and comfortable inside with travertine tile in main living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms and family room. Gas fire place with beautiful mantle, high ceilings and cozy large soaking tub. There are views of the city of Tacoma and mountains and is close to many great shops and restaurants. This home is like new and lives comfortably...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89137

Property Id 89137



(RLNE4551584)