All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2539 S J St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2539 S J St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2539 S J St

2539 South J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2539 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Custom Tacoma Home for Rent - Property Id: 89137

Newer beautiful home with easy Sounder train and I-5 access. 2700 sq ft, 3-car garage w/workshop, 3 Br , 2.5 Bath, Laundry room with washer and Dryer, TV room nd large kitchen with gas stove. Wonderfully landscape fenced yard with maintenance provided. Bright and comfortable inside with travertine tile in main living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms and family room. Gas fire place with beautiful mantle, high ceilings and cozy large soaking tub. There are views of the city of Tacoma and mountains and is close to many great shops and restaurants. This home is like new and lives comfortably...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89137
Property Id 89137

(RLNE4551584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 S J St have any available units?
2539 S J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 S J St have?
Some of 2539 S J St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 S J St currently offering any rent specials?
2539 S J St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 S J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 S J St is pet friendly.
Does 2539 S J St offer parking?
Yes, 2539 S J St does offer parking.
Does 2539 S J St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 S J St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 S J St have a pool?
No, 2539 S J St does not have a pool.
Does 2539 S J St have accessible units?
No, 2539 S J St does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 S J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 S J St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus