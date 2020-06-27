All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

2511 S Ainsworth Ave

2511 South Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LIKE NEW *** near downtown area *** - This 2 story family home is in "LIKE NEW" condition... spotlessly clean!

Main floor:
- SPACIOUS & OPEN kitchen with all the appliances
- Living room with French doors out to private rear deck
- Low maintenance fenced back yard
- 1/2 bath
- 1 car garage

Second floor:
- master bedroom with master bathroom... closets
- 2 more bedrooms
- Main bathroom off the hall
- Laundry room... Washer & Dryer included!

Vacant and ready now.

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be
approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5031774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
2511 S Ainsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2511 S Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2511 S Ainsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 S Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 S Ainsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 S Ainsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
