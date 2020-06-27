2511 S Ainsworth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LIKE NEW *** near downtown area *** - This 2 story family home is in "LIKE NEW" condition... spotlessly clean!



Main floor:

- SPACIOUS & OPEN kitchen with all the appliances

- Living room with French doors out to private rear deck

- Low maintenance fenced back yard

- 1/2 bath

- 1 car garage



Second floor:

- master bedroom with master bathroom... closets

- 2 more bedrooms

- Main bathroom off the hall

- Laundry room... Washer & Dryer included!



Vacant and ready now.



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and

3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be

approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



(RLNE5031774)