2510 N Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Wonderfully Renovated North End Tacoma Craftsman with a bright and open modern interior! - **Application Pending**



This 3 bed 1.75 bath charmer boasts a sweeping exterior stairway and lovely rock work leading up to an expansive front entry deck and tiled entryway. Semi-open concept layout, with polished original wood floors, is light and bright and features new modern chefs kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Kitchen opens to breakfast room, dining room with French doors, and living room with cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs features 2 good-sized bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and 3rd smaller bedroom or optional office space or nursery. Large covered deck out back is the perfect space for entertaining! Alley access to 2 car detached garage/shop, and low-maintenance, visually appealing landscaping. On quiet street in great North End neighborhood, a short walk from downtown Proctor and with high walk and bike scores. Washer and dryer in separate laundry/storage room.



Rental Requirements

Minimum Credit Score 750 (All Adults)

Minimum monthly income $7800

1 year lease

No pets



Seeking conscientious, friendly, and reliable tenants. No pets and No smokers please.



#721



Richard@havenrent.com



(RLNE4030997)