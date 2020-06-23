All apartments in Tacoma
2510 N Puget Sound Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2510 N Puget Sound Ave

2510 North Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 North Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully Renovated North End Tacoma Craftsman with a bright and open modern interior! - **Application Pending**

This 3 bed 1.75 bath charmer boasts a sweeping exterior stairway and lovely rock work leading up to an expansive front entry deck and tiled entryway. Semi-open concept layout, with polished original wood floors, is light and bright and features new modern chefs kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Kitchen opens to breakfast room, dining room with French doors, and living room with cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs features 2 good-sized bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and 3rd smaller bedroom or optional office space or nursery. Large covered deck out back is the perfect space for entertaining! Alley access to 2 car detached garage/shop, and low-maintenance, visually appealing landscaping. On quiet street in great North End neighborhood, a short walk from downtown Proctor and with high walk and bike scores. Washer and dryer in separate laundry/storage room.

Rental Requirements
Minimum Credit Score 750 (All Adults)
Minimum monthly income $7800
1 year lease
No pets

Seeking conscientious, friendly, and reliable tenants. No pets and No smokers please.

#721

Richard@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4030997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
2510 N Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 2510 N Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 N Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 N Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 N Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave offers parking.
Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 N Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 N Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
