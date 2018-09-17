2505 S. 41st St

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath - Penthouse Loft - 2 bed 2 bath top floor penthouse with a SW facing territorial snippet view of the olympics. Floor to ceiling windows, 2 master bedrooms, granite counters, Stainless appliances, and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Secured access to property and common garage parking. Amenities include pool, sauna, spa, gym, movie theater, and more. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Plenty of storage under the stairs and a storage unit in the garage.



**The address listed is for a nearby house - the unit address is 2424 S. 41st St. #553B Tacoma, WA 98409**



