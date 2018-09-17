All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
2505 S. 41st St
2505 S. 41st St

2505 South 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2505 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath - Penthouse Loft - 2 bed 2 bath top floor penthouse with a SW facing territorial snippet view of the olympics. Floor to ceiling windows, 2 master bedrooms, granite counters, Stainless appliances, and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Secured access to property and common garage parking. Amenities include pool, sauna, spa, gym, movie theater, and more. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Plenty of storage under the stairs and a storage unit in the garage.

**The address listed is for a nearby house - the unit address is 2424 S. 41st St. #553B Tacoma, WA 98409**

(RLNE4852665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 S. 41st St have any available units?
2505 S. 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 S. 41st St have?
Some of 2505 S. 41st St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 S. 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
2505 S. 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 S. 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 2505 S. 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2505 S. 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 2505 S. 41st St offers parking.
Does 2505 S. 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 S. 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 S. 41st St have a pool?
Yes, 2505 S. 41st St has a pool.
Does 2505 S. 41st St have accessible units?
No, 2505 S. 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 S. 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 S. 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
