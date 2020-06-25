All apartments in Tacoma
2322 S Ferry St
2322 S Ferry St

2322 South Ferry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2322 South Ferry Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This 3 Bed 1 Bath in the heart of Tacoma features fully fenced yard and creative touches throughout. Open concept kitchen, dinning and living area. Large master bedroom with direct access to backyard. You will love living in this whimsical home. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1700.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 S Ferry St have any available units?
2322 S Ferry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2322 S Ferry St currently offering any rent specials?
2322 S Ferry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 S Ferry St pet-friendly?
No, 2322 S Ferry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2322 S Ferry St offer parking?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not offer parking.
Does 2322 S Ferry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 S Ferry St have a pool?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not have a pool.
Does 2322 S Ferry St have accessible units?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 S Ferry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 S Ferry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 S Ferry St does not have units with air conditioning.
