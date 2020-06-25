2322 S Ferry St

Amenities

This 3 Bed 1 Bath in the heart of Tacoma features fully fenced yard and creative touches throughout. Open concept kitchen, dinning and living area. Large master bedroom with direct access to backyard. You will love living in this whimsical home. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1700.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.