215 South 46th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/01/20 Adorable Crafstman home with updates throughout. Three bedrooms, one on main and two upstairs, and one bath on main floor. Nice sized rooms, terrific daylight from large windows everywhere. Fully updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Unfinished basement, full height and perfect for storage or other uses.



Large, fenced-in back yard makes for great entertaining space. There is also a huge shed in the yard with power and lights, making for a nice wood shop or craft space. No heat, though.



Located close to all amenities, schools, freeways - everything you may need. Term is 12-month, dogs considered on a case by case basis, all adult occupants must have credit scores over 650 and the gross monthly income must equal at least 3x rent.



Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-s-46th-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/dd532150-262f-4d56-8d26-59e81e2fbcfe



