Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

215 South 46th Street

215 South 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 South 46th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/20 Adorable Crafstman home with updates throughout. Three bedrooms, one on main and two upstairs, and one bath on main floor. Nice sized rooms, terrific daylight from large windows everywhere. Fully updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Unfinished basement, full height and perfect for storage or other uses.

Large, fenced-in back yard makes for great entertaining space. There is also a huge shed in the yard with power and lights, making for a nice wood shop or craft space. No heat, though.

Located close to all amenities, schools, freeways - everything you may need. Term is 12-month, dogs considered on a case by case basis, all adult occupants must have credit scores over 650 and the gross monthly income must equal at least 3x rent.

Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-s-46th-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/dd532150-262f-4d56-8d26-59e81e2fbcfe

(RLNE5649996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South 46th Street have any available units?
215 South 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 South 46th Street have?
Some of 215 South 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 South 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 South 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 South 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 South 46th Street offer parking?
No, 215 South 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 South 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 South 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South 46th Street have a pool?
No, 215 South 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 South 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 South 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 South 46th Street has units with dishwashers.

