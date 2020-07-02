All apartments in Tacoma
2136 N Mildred ST

2136 North Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Location

2136 North Mildred Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Beautiful Home with View 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home plus Den!!!!!! - A must see, Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home located by the Narrows that includes a gorgeous bridge view, slate floor entry, all kitchen appliances with new fridge, formal dining room, bonus room & family room w/ an insert fireplace downstairs, additional fireplace, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, and a huge deck. The laundry room has huge built in storage and work areas. Off street parking for 4 cars. Gas heat. No pets.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 N Mildred ST have any available units?
2136 N Mildred ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 N Mildred ST have?
Some of 2136 N Mildred ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 N Mildred ST currently offering any rent specials?
2136 N Mildred ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 N Mildred ST pet-friendly?
No, 2136 N Mildred ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2136 N Mildred ST offer parking?
Yes, 2136 N Mildred ST offers parking.
Does 2136 N Mildred ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 N Mildred ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 N Mildred ST have a pool?
No, 2136 N Mildred ST does not have a pool.
Does 2136 N Mildred ST have accessible units?
No, 2136 N Mildred ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 N Mildred ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 N Mildred ST does not have units with dishwashers.

