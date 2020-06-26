2119 North Prospect Street, Tacoma, WA 98406 North End
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2119 N Prospect St Available 06/05/19 Gorgeous craftsman home in sought after Prospect Hill. - Take in the fantastic water and mountain views from every level of your home. Beautifully and extensively renovated while retaining the home's original charm. Great Tacoma schools & close to trendy shopping and restaurants. Pet may be considered on case by case basis.
#717
Jason@havenrent.com
(RLNE3979076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2119 N Prospect St have any available units?
2119 N Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 N Prospect St have?
Some of 2119 N Prospect St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 N Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
2119 N Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 N Prospect St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 N Prospect St is pet friendly.
Does 2119 N Prospect St offer parking?
Yes, 2119 N Prospect St offers parking.
Does 2119 N Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 N Prospect St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 N Prospect St have a pool?
No, 2119 N Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 2119 N Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 2119 N Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 N Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 N Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.