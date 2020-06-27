All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2116 N 26th St

2116 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spectacular Craftsman Home in Old Town Tacoma - **Application Pending **
Located in the highly desirable Old Town neighborhood of North Tacoma. Built in 1910 you will love the amazing original architecture with modern upgrades including a remodeled kitchen with large center island, granite counter tops, and gas stove. Refinished hardwoods on the main floor with built in storage, gas fireplace, and spacious dining room. The backyard is wonderfully private with beautiful low maintenance gardens and patio for entertaining guests. 3 good size rooms each with its own walk in closet! Alley access to detached 2 car garage. Short walk to Ruston Way, restaurants, shops, schools, and more.

No dogs please

Todd@havenrent.com

#253

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2492354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 N 26th St have any available units?
2116 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 N 26th St have?
Some of 2116 N 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
2116 N 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 N 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 N 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 2116 N 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 2116 N 26th St offers parking.
Does 2116 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 N 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 2116 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 2116 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 2116 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 N 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
