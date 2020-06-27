2116 N 26th St

Amenities

Spectacular Craftsman Home in Old Town Tacoma - **Application Pending **

Located in the highly desirable Old Town neighborhood of North Tacoma. Built in 1910 you will love the amazing original architecture with modern upgrades including a remodeled kitchen with large center island, granite counter tops, and gas stove. Refinished hardwoods on the main floor with built in storage, gas fireplace, and spacious dining room. The backyard is wonderfully private with beautiful low maintenance gardens and patio for entertaining guests. 3 good size rooms each with its own walk in closet! Alley access to detached 2 car garage. Short walk to Ruston Way, restaurants, shops, schools, and more.



No dogs please



No Dogs Allowed



