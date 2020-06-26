All apartments in Tacoma
2110 S J St Unit B
2110 S J St Unit B

2110 South J Street · No Longer Available
2110 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Across the street from McCarver Elementary School and waking distance to St. Joseph Hospital you will find this upstairs two bedroom one bath apartment unit. It would be a great starter home for someone who is just setting out on their own as this unit is small and will require your imagination to make it comfy for you. The living room is extremely tiny so if you have big furniture this unit wont work for you. It is equipped with a full size washer & dryer. The water and sewer are also included in the rent! This unit is approximately 900 square feet.

Rent $ 1,075.00

Security Deposit $1,075.00

Non-Refundable Administration Fee: $ 250.00

1 small pet may be negotiable with a non- refundable pet fee of $250.00

(RLNE2615926)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
