2110 S J St Unit B

- Across the street from McCarver Elementary School and waking distance to St. Joseph Hospital you will find this upstairs two bedroom one bath apartment unit. It would be a great starter home for someone who is just setting out on their own as this unit is small and will require your imagination to make it comfy for you. The living room is extremely tiny so if you have big furniture this unit wont work for you. It is equipped with a full size washer & dryer. The water and sewer are also included in the rent! This unit is approximately 900 square feet.



Rent $ 1,075.00



Security Deposit $1,075.00



Non-Refundable Administration Fee: $ 250.00



1 small pet may be negotiable with a non- refundable pet fee of $250.00



(RLNE2615926)