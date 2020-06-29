2109 Tacoma Ct.

Amenities
VIEW!!! - Location, Location, Location!
This townhome has been freshly painted and is ready to go!
It is nestled into the hill just a few blocks up from Pacific Ave in downtown Tacoma. Upstairs you'll find an open concept living area complete with kitchen, living, and dining rooms. The balcony off the living room provides great views of downtown and peakaboo views of Mt. Rainier. Also on the upper floor are a half bath and laundry room. Head downstairs to find two bedrooms, one with a 3/4 attached bath. The full bathroom in the hallway leading to the bedrooms.
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595
Administrative Fee: $250
Sorry no pets!
(RLNE2605607)