Tacoma, WA
2109 Tacoma Ct.
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2109 Tacoma Ct.

2109 Tacoma Court · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Tacoma Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VIEW!!! - Location, Location, Location!

This townhome has been freshly painted and is ready to go!
It is nestled into the hill just a few blocks up from Pacific Ave in downtown Tacoma. Upstairs you'll find an open concept living area complete with kitchen, living, and dining rooms. The balcony off the living room provides great views of downtown and peakaboo views of Mt. Rainier. Also on the upper floor are a half bath and laundry room. Head downstairs to find two bedrooms, one with a 3/4 attached bath. The full bathroom in the hallway leading to the bedrooms.

Application Fee: $40 per adult

Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595
Administrative Fee: $250

Sorry no pets!

(RLNE2605607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have any available units?
2109 Tacoma Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2109 Tacoma Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Tacoma Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Tacoma Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. offer parking?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have a pool?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Tacoma Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Tacoma Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
