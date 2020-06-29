2109 Tacoma Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

VIEW!!! - Location, Location, Location!



This townhome has been freshly painted and is ready to go!

It is nestled into the hill just a few blocks up from Pacific Ave in downtown Tacoma. Upstairs you'll find an open concept living area complete with kitchen, living, and dining rooms. The balcony off the living room provides great views of downtown and peakaboo views of Mt. Rainier. Also on the upper floor are a half bath and laundry room. Head downstairs to find two bedrooms, one with a 3/4 attached bath. The full bathroom in the hallway leading to the bedrooms.



Application Fee: $40 per adult



Rent: $1595

Security Deposit: $1595

Administrative Fee: $250



Sorry no pets!



