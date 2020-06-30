2105 Tacoma Court

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom. 2.5 bath townhome! Complete with 1,280 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Enjoy expansive views of Mt Rainier, Tacoma Dome and Port of Tacoma from living room & master bedroom! Ideally situated in a perfect location to take advantage of Tacoma's revitalized night life, museums and great restaurants. Blocks from UW Tacoma. Great freeway access for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and upstairs into the beautiful great room style area. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room is anchored in a fireplace with crisp white mantle. Downstairs is 1 adorable bedroom with a hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a large window and en suite bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.