Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2105 Tacoma Court
Last updated December 15 2019 at 5:14 PM

2105 Tacoma Court

2105 Tacoma Court · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Tacoma Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom. 2.5 bath townhome! Complete with 1,280 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Enjoy expansive views of Mt Rainier, Tacoma Dome and Port of Tacoma from living room & master bedroom! Ideally situated in a perfect location to take advantage of Tacoma's revitalized night life, museums and great restaurants. Blocks from UW Tacoma. Great freeway access for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and upstairs into the beautiful great room style area. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room is anchored in a fireplace with crisp white mantle. Downstairs is 1 adorable bedroom with a hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a large window and en suite bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Tacoma Court have any available units?
2105 Tacoma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Tacoma Court have?
Some of 2105 Tacoma Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Tacoma Court currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Tacoma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Tacoma Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Tacoma Court is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Tacoma Court offer parking?
No, 2105 Tacoma Court does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Tacoma Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Tacoma Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Tacoma Court have a pool?
No, 2105 Tacoma Court does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Tacoma Court have accessible units?
No, 2105 Tacoma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Tacoma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Tacoma Court has units with dishwashers.

