Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

2103 S G St

2103 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2103 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BD/2 BATH Townhouse Available NOW - This 3BD/ 2 BATH home is in Gas Lamp Terrace offering lots of curb appeal. Easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. This beautiful home has so much to offer; 2 master bedrooms, 2 gas fireplaces, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, portable AC unit, brand new Washer & Dryer, ceiling fans and 2 decks to take in the incredible views of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier, the city and spectacular sunrises. In addition, this pet friendly home boasts a ton of storage in the 2-car attached garage and throughout the house.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2200
HOA (included in rent)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5081978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 S G St have any available units?
2103 S G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 S G St have?
Some of 2103 S G St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 S G St currently offering any rent specials?
2103 S G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 S G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 S G St is pet friendly.
Does 2103 S G St offer parking?
Yes, 2103 S G St offers parking.
Does 2103 S G St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 S G St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 S G St have a pool?
No, 2103 S G St does not have a pool.
Does 2103 S G St have accessible units?
No, 2103 S G St does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 S G St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 S G St does not have units with dishwashers.
