2103 S G St

Gorgeous 3BD/2 BATH Townhouse Available NOW - This 3BD/ 2 BATH home is in Gas Lamp Terrace offering lots of curb appeal. Easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. This beautiful home has so much to offer; 2 master bedrooms, 2 gas fireplaces, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, portable AC unit, brand new Washer & Dryer, ceiling fans and 2 decks to take in the incredible views of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier, the city and spectacular sunrises. In addition, this pet friendly home boasts a ton of storage in the 2-car attached garage and throughout the house.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2200

HOA (included in rent)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5081978)