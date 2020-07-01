All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

2102 N Steele St

2102 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2102 N Steele St Available 12/01/19 2102 N Steele St - Rare rental opportunity in the classic North Slope Neighborhood of North End Tacoma. Steps away from the excellent Lowell Elementary School. Big House. Updated kitchen. Laundry in Unit. Central Heat & A/C. Big bedrooms. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement. 2 Cat limit. 1 dog limit. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

(RLNE4319314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 N Steele St have any available units?
2102 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 N Steele St have?
Some of 2102 N Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 N Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 2102 N Steele St offer parking?
No, 2102 N Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 2102 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 N Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 2102 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 2102 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 N Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

