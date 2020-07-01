Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2102 N Steele St Available 12/01/19 2102 N Steele St - Rare rental opportunity in the classic North Slope Neighborhood of North End Tacoma. Steps away from the excellent Lowell Elementary School. Big House. Updated kitchen. Laundry in Unit. Central Heat & A/C. Big bedrooms. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement. 2 Cat limit. 1 dog limit. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



(RLNE4319314)