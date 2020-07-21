204 E 64th St.

Amenities

Rooms for rent in a centrally located home. Nice neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area, and washer/dryer. No smoking inside the house. 5min drive to Tacoma Mall, restaurants, Safeway. Property has a shady front porch and a partially fenced back yard. Rent will depend on the size of the room, ranging from $475-$600. If you are a couple, it's an extra $125 per person staying in the room.If you have a pet, it's an extra $25/month per pet with a $250 deposit. Please respect the privacy of the current tenants, viewings are available by appointment only. Contact us for more information.

No Dogs Allowed



