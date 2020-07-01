1729 S Sheridan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise. All bedrooms are upstairs. Beautiful Hardwood floors downstairs. Fully fenced in backyard. Washer/Dryer provided on lower floor. To possibly schedule a showing please: 1. Go to the North Point PSG website and view the property description. 2. Click on the link for 'Tenants' and follow the link at the bottom of the drop down menu. No Cats. Pets limited to a possible single dog, restricted by age, breed and weight.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5237044)