Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1729 S Sheridan Ave

1729 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise. All bedrooms are upstairs. Beautiful Hardwood floors downstairs. Fully fenced in backyard. Washer/Dryer provided on lower floor. To possibly schedule a showing please: 1. Go to the North Point PSG website and view the property description. 2. Click on the link for 'Tenants' and follow the link at the bottom of the drop down menu. No Cats. Pets limited to a possible single dog, restricted by age, breed and weight.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5237044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have any available units?
1729 S Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1729 S Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1729 S Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 S Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 S Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 1729 S Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 S Sheridan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 1729 S Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1729 S Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 S Sheridan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

