Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1713 N. Frace Street

1713 North Frace Street · No Longer Available
Location

1713 North Frace Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1713 N. Frace Street Available 08/10/19 This house has everything. LOCATION - SIZE - GORGEOUS - Even AIR CONDITIONING! - Rental Terms:
* Rent $2,200.00
* Application Fee $42.00
* Security Deposit $2,200.00
* Admin Fee $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Needing a SPECTACULAR home for your growing family. If your wants are - lovely neighborhood - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - almost 2,400 Sq. Ft.- YOU HAVE FOUND THAT PLACE!

Welcome to the lifestyle you dreamed of. When you come home after a hard days work - park your car in your very own GARAGE. The beautiful yard is equipped with a SPRINKLER SYSTEM. There is air conditioning AND central vacuum . The patio encourages a FAMILY BARBECUE. There is even a place for you to do some gardening.

And - OH - this beautiful home. HUGE KITCHEN - 4 BEDROOMS - 2 Bathrooms- ENTERTAINMENT ROOM. Yup - this is the way you were meant to LIVE!

Sorry - this is a no pet home.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 N. Frace Street have any available units?
1713 N. Frace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 N. Frace Street have?
Some of 1713 N. Frace Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 N. Frace Street currently offering any rent specials?
1713 N. Frace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 N. Frace Street pet-friendly?
No, 1713 N. Frace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1713 N. Frace Street offer parking?
Yes, 1713 N. Frace Street offers parking.
Does 1713 N. Frace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 N. Frace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 N. Frace Street have a pool?
No, 1713 N. Frace Street does not have a pool.
Does 1713 N. Frace Street have accessible units?
No, 1713 N. Frace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 N. Frace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 N. Frace Street has units with dishwashers.
