1611 Yakima Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1 bath near all the hospitals, University of Washington-Tacoma and all the new bars and restaurants. Recently renovated home with tons of Tacoma charm. NOTE this home doesnât not have a fenced in backyard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1795+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.