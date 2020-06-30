All apartments in Tacoma
1611 Yakima Avenue
1611 Yakima Avenue

1611 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath near all the hospitals, University of Washington-Tacoma and all the new bars and restaurants. Recently renovated home with tons of Tacoma charm. NOTE this home doesnât not have a fenced in backyard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1795+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

