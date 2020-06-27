All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1605 N 7th St
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

1605 N 7th St

1605 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6th Avenue Luxury - High Quality craftsmanship in this dreamy North Tacoma home. Walking distance to all the best 6th Avenue has to offer. Great for entertaining. Quiet, idyllic street away from 6th Avenue traffic. The surrounding neighborhood is historic and charming with tons of pride of ownership and investment by residents. Tons of storage in the clean and dry basement. Gas forced air furnace. Immaculate grounds. *Landscaping is professionally kept and included in the rent.* No Cats. Pets limited to a possible single dog, restricted by age, breed and weight. To request a showing complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5044810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 N 7th St have any available units?
1605 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1605 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1605 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 N 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 N 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1605 N 7th St offer parking?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1605 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1605 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 N 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 N 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
