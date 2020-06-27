1605 N 7th St

Amenities

6th Avenue Luxury - High Quality craftsmanship in this dreamy North Tacoma home. Walking distance to all the best 6th Avenue has to offer. Great for entertaining. Quiet, idyllic street away from 6th Avenue traffic. The surrounding neighborhood is historic and charming with tons of pride of ownership and investment by residents. Tons of storage in the clean and dry basement. Gas forced air furnace. Immaculate grounds. *Landscaping is professionally kept and included in the rent.* No Cats. Pets limited to a possible single dog, restricted by age, breed and weight. To request a showing complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



