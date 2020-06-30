1601 S Alder St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Price to rent, affordable, spacious home in Tacoma! - Gorgeous 4 bd/1.5 ba with 1 Car Gar. In Tacoma! This home has a lot to offer with its open-concept Kitchen, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, gorgeous dark carpet, and fenced yard. Washer & Dryer is included.



Rent: $1,695.00 and Deposit is $1,650.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5431269)