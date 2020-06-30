All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1601 S Alder St

1601 South Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 South Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Price to rent, affordable, spacious home in Tacoma! - Gorgeous 4 bd/1.5 ba with 1 Car Gar. In Tacoma! This home has a lot to offer with its open-concept Kitchen, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, gorgeous dark carpet, and fenced yard. Washer & Dryer is included.

Rent: $1,695.00 and Deposit is $1,650.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5431269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 S Alder St have any available units?
1601 S Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 S Alder St have?
Some of 1601 S Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 S Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
1601 S Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 S Alder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 S Alder St is pet friendly.
Does 1601 S Alder St offer parking?
Yes, 1601 S Alder St offers parking.
Does 1601 S Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 S Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 S Alder St have a pool?
No, 1601 S Alder St does not have a pool.
Does 1601 S Alder St have accessible units?
No, 1601 S Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 S Alder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 S Alder St does not have units with dishwashers.

