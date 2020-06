Amenities

1506 EARNEST S BRAZILL ST Available 08/01/20 1506 / 5-bedrooms Large Home Wood Floors - This Craftsman home is ready to view 5-bedroom 2-bath. The wood molding and wood floors keep the charm and style of the old Craftsman. Relax on the Private deck. This home includes Lawn care and Monthly internal cleaning. It is a 3-level home with old time basement. Tenant pays all utilities. Location is on the bus line close to Safeway and other city amenities. Please contact at: 253-207-5871 Ext #100 or Claire@REISinvest.com / Solid credit, Solid Income, Solid Rental History are a must!

Rent $2600 Deposit $1900.



(RLNE4981283)