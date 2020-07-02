All apartments in Tacoma
1430 S 41st St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1430 S 41st St

1430 South 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1430 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 3BD/1Bath House - NEW! NEW! NEW! Tastefully updated 3 bdrm, 1 bath multi-level home is conveniently located minutes from I-5, Hwy 16, and just 12 miles to JBLM. Public transportation nearby including the Sounder Train to Seattle is just 3 miles away! Tacoma Mall, shopping and dining nearby. This corner lot home features new paint, new lighting, new flooring, new bathroom fixtures, new plumbing, new electrical, new full-size washer & dryer, new back door, new blinds, and newer vinyl windows. The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, large farmers sink, large pantry, an eating area and new SS range & SS dishwasher and refrigerator. The large upstairs bedroom includes a large walk-in closet. This pet-friendly home will also soon will have a fully fenced back yard and the exterior will be receiving a fresh coat of paint once the weather cooperates. Included is a detached single car/shop. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
$100k Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1700 ($300 N/R Cleaning & Carpet Clean)

(RLNE5512929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 S 41st St have any available units?
1430 S 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 S 41st St have?
Some of 1430 S 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 S 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
1430 S 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 S 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 S 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 1430 S 41st St offer parking?
No, 1430 S 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 1430 S 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 S 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 S 41st St have a pool?
No, 1430 S 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 1430 S 41st St have accessible units?
No, 1430 S 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 S 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 S 41st St has units with dishwashers.

