1430 S 41st St

Completely Remodeled 3BD/1Bath House - NEW! NEW! NEW! Tastefully updated 3 bdrm, 1 bath multi-level home is conveniently located minutes from I-5, Hwy 16, and just 12 miles to JBLM. Public transportation nearby including the Sounder Train to Seattle is just 3 miles away! Tacoma Mall, shopping and dining nearby. This corner lot home features new paint, new lighting, new flooring, new bathroom fixtures, new plumbing, new electrical, new full-size washer & dryer, new back door, new blinds, and newer vinyl windows. The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, large farmers sink, large pantry, an eating area and new SS range & SS dishwasher and refrigerator. The large upstairs bedroom includes a large walk-in closet. This pet-friendly home will also soon will have a fully fenced back yard and the exterior will be receiving a fresh coat of paint once the weather cooperates. Included is a detached single car/shop. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

$100k Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1700 ($300 N/R Cleaning & Carpet Clean)



