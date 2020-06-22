All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:33 PM

1416 S L Street

1416 South L Street · (253) 858-7368
Location

1416 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 S L Street · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is situated back on a lager lot and has a nicely landscaped yard with a fire pit and deck. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and approx. 832 sq. ft of living space. The kitchen features tile floors and refrigerator, dishwasher and oven. There is a stacking front-loading washer and dryer included. The home has a small garage/shop for motorcycle or storage with a loft space for extra storage and there is ample off street parking. Located close to Ferry Park and the new Link Light Rail. This home is a must see. No Smoking and One Dog Negotiable.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com
For a virtual tour paste this link to your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5weY7T-pUZw

1416 S L Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,650.00/ month
Deposit: $1,550.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

