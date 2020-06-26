All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1416 S. 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1416 S. 56th St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1416 S. 56th St

1416 South 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1416 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom house in Tacoma - Amazing 3b/1ba craftsman style house. Washer and dryer hookups. Plenty of windows to bring in the natural light from outside. Hardwood flooring for about majority of the house. Plenty of space.Easy access to I-5. Nice deck to lead to the backyard with a shed in the back.First $1595 & Deposit $1595required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

For showing or more info, please Contact:

BCI PROPERTIES, LLC/RE*USA, LLC
9702 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood WA 98499
Assistant Property Manager

Email: naomi@bciprop.com

Office: (253)531-2000 | Fax: (253)531-5358 | Cell: 253-683-0093

Visit our website at: www.bci-properties.com

(RLNE2496880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 S. 56th St have any available units?
1416 S. 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1416 S. 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 S. 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 S. 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1416 S. 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1416 S. 56th St offer parking?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 1416 S. 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 S. 56th St have a pool?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 S. 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 S. 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 S. 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 S. 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus