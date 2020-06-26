1416 S. 56th St

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom house in Tacoma - Amazing 3b/1ba craftsman style house. Washer and dryer hookups. Plenty of windows to bring in the natural light from outside. Hardwood flooring for about majority of the house. Plenty of space.Easy access to I-5. Nice deck to lead to the backyard with a shed in the back.First $1595 & Deposit $1595required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!
For showing or more info, please Contact:
BCI PROPERTIES, LLC/RE*USA, LLC
9702 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood WA 98499
Assistant Property Manager
Email: naomi@bciprop.com
Office: (253)531-2000 | Fax: (253)531-5358 | Cell: 253-683-0093
Visit our website at: www.bci-properties.com
(RLNE2496880)