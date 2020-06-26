All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

1416 E 64th St

1416 East 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 East 64th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hidden Gem located on Eastside of Tacoma - **Application Pending**

Better than new, built in 2014.This home has 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that has been upgraded throughout. The great room design works perfectly for entertaining or casual time at home. The kitchen island has a granite eating bar that fits four chairs easily and room for a separate dining table. All this opens up to your fenced yard complete with a dog run. The large master suite has an equally large walk in closet 5 piece master suite. Parking is a breeze, large two car garage and space to park 4 more cars.

Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, and parks.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#1062

(RLNE5076648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 E 64th St have any available units?
1416 E 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 E 64th St have?
Some of 1416 E 64th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 E 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 E 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 E 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 1416 E 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 1416 E 64th St offers parking.
Does 1416 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 E 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 1416 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1416 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 E 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
