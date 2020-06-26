1416 E 64th St

Amenities
Hidden Gem located on Eastside of Tacoma - **Application Pending**
Better than new, built in 2014.This home has 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that has been upgraded throughout. The great room design works perfectly for entertaining or casual time at home. The kitchen island has a granite eating bar that fits four chairs easily and room for a separate dining table. All this opens up to your fenced yard complete with a dog run. The large master suite has an equally large walk in closet 5 piece master suite. Parking is a breeze, large two car garage and space to park 4 more cars.
Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, and parks.
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
