1416 E 64th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets dog park

Hidden Gem located on Eastside of Tacoma - **Application Pending**



Better than new, built in 2014.This home has 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that has been upgraded throughout. The great room design works perfectly for entertaining or casual time at home. The kitchen island has a granite eating bar that fits four chairs easily and room for a separate dining table. All this opens up to your fenced yard complete with a dog run. The large master suite has an equally large walk in closet 5 piece master suite. Parking is a breeze, large two car garage and space to park 4 more cars.



Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, and parks.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Dustin@HavenRent.com



#1062



(RLNE5076648)