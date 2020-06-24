All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1410 East 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1410 East 29th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 East 29th Street

1410 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1410 East 29th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tiny 29th House is coming available!
1410 E. 29th St. Tacoma, WA 98404
*UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SO PLEASE DRIVE BY BUT DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

This small, adorable house consists of one tiny bedroom and another small bedroom with french doors, both with closets. It is located across the street from the Emerald Queen Casino, and one block away from the I-5 on ramp and a gas station, making your commute as convenient as possible.

Screening fee: $35/adult
Processing fee: $100
Rent: $995 (includes Renter's Insurance)
Deposit: $800+depending on background and pets.

*IF INTERESTED: Please send email w/ phone number and any questions you have!
Tiny 29th House is coming available!
1410 E. 29th St. Tacoma, WA 98404
*UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SO PLEASE DRIVE BY BUT DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

This small, adorable house consists of one tiny bedroom and another small bedroom with french doors, both with closets. It is located across the street from the Emerald Queen Casino, and one block away from the I-5 on ramp and a gas station, making your commute as convenient as possible.

Screening fee: $35/adult
Processing fee: $100
Rent: $995 (includes Renter's Insurance)
Deposit: $800+depending on background and pets.

*IF INTERESTED: Please send email w/ phone number and any questions you have!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 East 29th Street have any available units?
1410 East 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1410 East 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 East 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 East 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 East 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 East 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 East 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 East 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 East 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 East 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 East 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 East 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus