Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1308 Browns Point Blvd
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1308 Browns Point Blvd

1308 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1308 Browns Point Blvd Available 05/02/20 Tacoma time warp - View property in excellent retro condition! A must see! Available May 1st! - Welcome home to this beautiful step back in time! Beautiful 270 degree commanding view of the industrial tide flats, and to include Olympic mountains, Mt. Rainier and Commencement Bay water way! You enter the pristine dark Monticello design hardwood inlay floors and wide walk ways. Large Windows along all the walls of the living area ensure that you can take in a grand view of the Industrial docks of the tide flats where there is always something going on. Huge living room with built in storage, grand gas fireplace with built in BBQ grill, and the views. A formal dining room area with a wet bar and a deck for views to Mt. Rainier. The kitchen is huge with a cooking island and plenty of counter space and cabinets for the chef in the home. A wall oven & microwave and 2 dishwashers and a refrigerator are all included. Come home and truly enjoy your weekends and the view, since landscaping is included in the rent. Have a BBQ rain or shine since the fireplace actually has an indoor BBQ. The oversize 2 car garage offers a work shop space and ample parking in the private driveway. The expansive deck is great for entertaining as it stretches the whole length of the Browns point side of the home .A master suite with views and double closets. the 2nd bedroom is ample sized and a bonus/craft or office room with the laundry washer and dryer located in that space. The home is original in most areas, but all is in great shape and ready for move in now. Residents pay all utilities. Enjoy the rose bushes and garden areas driving up the driveway, the best part is that landscaping is included in the rent. Are you ready to entertain here? Make this your home? Call Misty to view this lovely home 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking Small pets considered case by case (NO yard) Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4268004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have any available units?
1308 Browns Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have?
Some of 1308 Browns Point Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Browns Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Browns Point Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Browns Point Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Browns Point Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Browns Point Blvd offers parking.
Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Browns Point Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have a pool?
No, 1308 Browns Point Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1308 Browns Point Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Browns Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Browns Point Blvd has units with dishwashers.

