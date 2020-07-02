Amenities

1308 Browns Point Blvd Available 05/02/20 Tacoma time warp - View property in excellent retro condition! A must see! Available May 1st! - Welcome home to this beautiful step back in time! Beautiful 270 degree commanding view of the industrial tide flats, and to include Olympic mountains, Mt. Rainier and Commencement Bay water way! You enter the pristine dark Monticello design hardwood inlay floors and wide walk ways. Large Windows along all the walls of the living area ensure that you can take in a grand view of the Industrial docks of the tide flats where there is always something going on. Huge living room with built in storage, grand gas fireplace with built in BBQ grill, and the views. A formal dining room area with a wet bar and a deck for views to Mt. Rainier. The kitchen is huge with a cooking island and plenty of counter space and cabinets for the chef in the home. A wall oven & microwave and 2 dishwashers and a refrigerator are all included. Come home and truly enjoy your weekends and the view, since landscaping is included in the rent. Have a BBQ rain or shine since the fireplace actually has an indoor BBQ. The oversize 2 car garage offers a work shop space and ample parking in the private driveway. The expansive deck is great for entertaining as it stretches the whole length of the Browns point side of the home .A master suite with views and double closets. the 2nd bedroom is ample sized and a bonus/craft or office room with the laundry washer and dryer located in that space. The home is original in most areas, but all is in great shape and ready for move in now. Residents pay all utilities. Enjoy the rose bushes and garden areas driving up the driveway, the best part is that landscaping is included in the rent. Are you ready to entertain here? Make this your home? Call Misty to view this lovely home 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking Small pets considered case by case (NO yard) Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



