All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B

1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Browns Point Apartment - This 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath is a must see! New carpet and flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in the unit. You can sit out on the deck and enjoy the beautiful view. Please contact Liz Frye for showings.
360.918.6265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have any available units?
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B offer parking?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have a pool?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus