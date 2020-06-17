1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422 Northeast Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Browns Point Apartment - This 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath is a must see! New carpet and flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in the unit. You can sit out on the deck and enjoy the beautiful view. Please contact Liz Frye for showings. 360.918.6265
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5518201)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B have any available units?
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit B pet-friendly?