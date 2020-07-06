1111 S 65th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique 3 Bedroom Home with Fully Fenced Backyard - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,875.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,875.00

Tenant Responsible for all Utiliites

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Wow, what a house! From the moment you step inside this gorgeous home, you are greeted with hardwood floors in the living room and a striking white fireplace. Just off of the living room are 2 bedrooms and the main bathroom. Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and built-in drawers and closets. The tiled main bathroom satisfies your storage needs with even more cabinet space! If you like cooking, this galley style kitchen is the place to be with ample cabinet space and extra counter space all overlooking the gorgeous fully fenced back yard. But wait, there's more! Just off of the kitchen is a 3/4 bathroom and another bedroom suite with built-in shelves over the remodeled family room. Extra storage space in the attic and in the back yard storage shed.



Our pet policy allows for 2 pets under 25 lbs.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one month's rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE5433842)