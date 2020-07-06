All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1111 S 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1111 S 65th St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1111 S 65th St

1111 South 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1111 South 65th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 3 Bedroom Home with Fully Fenced Backyard - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,875.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,875.00
Tenant Responsible for all Utiliites
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Wow, what a house! From the moment you step inside this gorgeous home, you are greeted with hardwood floors in the living room and a striking white fireplace. Just off of the living room are 2 bedrooms and the main bathroom. Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and built-in drawers and closets. The tiled main bathroom satisfies your storage needs with even more cabinet space! If you like cooking, this galley style kitchen is the place to be with ample cabinet space and extra counter space all overlooking the gorgeous fully fenced back yard. But wait, there's more! Just off of the kitchen is a 3/4 bathroom and another bedroom suite with built-in shelves over the remodeled family room. Extra storage space in the attic and in the back yard storage shed.

Our pet policy allows for 2 pets under 25 lbs.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one month's rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5433842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S 65th St have any available units?
1111 S 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S 65th St have?
Some of 1111 S 65th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 S 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 1111 S 65th St offer parking?
No, 1111 S 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 1111 S 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S 65th St have a pool?
No, 1111 S 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 S 65th St have accessible units?
No, 1111 S 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus