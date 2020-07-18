All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1111 N K St 207

1111 North K Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 North K Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate One Bedroom in Stadium District - Property Id: 310659

“Groovy”mid century building in Stadium District. Adorable one bedroom, full bath, top floor condo. Minutes to parks,schools,hospitals and more. Water/garbage included. In unit washer, dryer, designated parking. Available now! Small dogs only-case by case basis. First and deposit (plus pet deposit if applicable)

Please text or call for more information or showing: 206-458-9876
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310659
Property Id 310659

(RLNE5896253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N K St 207 have any available units?
1111 N K St 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N K St 207 have?
Some of 1111 N K St 207's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N K St 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N K St 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N K St 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N K St 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N K St 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N K St 207 offers parking.
Does 1111 N K St 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 N K St 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N K St 207 have a pool?
No, 1111 N K St 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N K St 207 have accessible units?
No, 1111 N K St 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N K St 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N K St 207 has units with dishwashers.
