1111 N K St 207

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculate One Bedroom in Stadium District - Property Id: 310659



“Groovy”mid century building in Stadium District. Adorable one bedroom, full bath, top floor condo. Minutes to parks,schools,hospitals and more. Water/garbage included. In unit washer, dryer, designated parking. Available now! Small dogs only-case by case basis. First and deposit (plus pet deposit if applicable)



Please text or call for more information or showing: 206-458-9876

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310659

Property Id 310659



(RLNE5896253)