1111 N K St 207

Amenities
Immaculate One Bedroom in Stadium District - Property Id: 310659
“Groovy”mid century building in Stadium District. Adorable one bedroom, full bath, top floor condo. Minutes to parks,schools,hospitals and more. Water/garbage included. In unit washer, dryer, designated parking. Available now! Small dogs only-case by case basis. First and deposit (plus pet deposit if applicable)
Please text or call for more information or showing: 206-458-9876
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310659
Property Id 310659
(RLNE5896253)