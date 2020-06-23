Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

1111 N 4th Street Tacoma WA 98403 - You won't want to live anywhere else! This home has a distinctive design and craftsmanship with it's beautiful stylish renovations. The open concept kitchen will amaze you with solid cherry cabinetry, tile and granite, professional appliances & 2 Bosch dishwashers. Beautiful wood windows, master bath w/soaking tub, office, vacuum system, Ethernet hookups and more. Located off of Division Street in Tacoma. $45.00 application fee per adult. No smoking & no pets. Apply online at www.MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584638)