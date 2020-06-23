All apartments in Tacoma
1111 N 4TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 N 4TH Street

1111 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 North 4th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bathtub
1111 N 4th Street Tacoma WA 98403 - You won't want to live anywhere else! This home has a distinctive design and craftsmanship with it's beautiful stylish renovations. The open concept kitchen will amaze you with solid cherry cabinetry, tile and granite, professional appliances & 2 Bosch dishwashers. Beautiful wood windows, master bath w/soaking tub, office, vacuum system, Ethernet hookups and more. Located off of Division Street in Tacoma. $45.00 application fee per adult. No smoking & no pets. Apply online at www.MainStreetManagementWA.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N 4TH Street have any available units?
1111 N 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N 4TH Street have?
Some of 1111 N 4TH Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N 4TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1111 N 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 1111 N 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 N 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 1111 N 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 N 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
