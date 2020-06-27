1106 S 25th St

Amenities
Tacoma House - Property Id: 24214
3BR / 1Ba available jul 13
house
laundry on site
street parking
3 bedroom, 1 bath
Full kitchen, washer and dryer in unit.
2 bedrooms on main level and 3rd bedroom upstairs.
Old classic craftsmen home by st Jo's hospital off MLK and S25th
On bus line, easy access to freeways for commuters.
TCC and UWT students welcomed, biking/walking distance.
Working professionals.
Please be advised,
There will be renovations going on in the basement for future tenants.
There is parking on the street and driveway.
Must complete, background, credit check, and have proof of income ($45 application fee) for everyone over $18.
Upon move-in:
$1700 deposit ($300 is non-refundable)
1st months rent $1700
Rent includes utilities: Gas, electricity, water, & garbage
1 year lease term
No furry pets.
Aquatics, Reptiles, and snakes OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24214p
