1106 S 25th St

Tacoma House - Property Id: 24214



3BR / 1Ba available jul 13

house

laundry on site

street parking



3 bedroom, 1 bath

Full kitchen, washer and dryer in unit.

2 bedrooms on main level and 3rd bedroom upstairs.

Old classic craftsmen home by st Jo's hospital off MLK and S25th

On bus line, easy access to freeways for commuters.

TCC and UWT students welcomed, biking/walking distance.

Working professionals.



Please be advised,

There will be renovations going on in the basement for future tenants.



There is parking on the street and driveway.



Must complete, background, credit check, and have proof of income ($45 application fee) for everyone over $18.



Upon move-in:

$1700 deposit ($300 is non-refundable)

1st months rent $1700



Rent includes utilities: Gas, electricity, water, & garbage

1 year lease term



No furry pets.

Aquatics, Reptiles, and snakes OK

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24214p

