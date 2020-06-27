All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1106 S 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1106 S 25th St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1106 S 25th St

1106 South 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1106 South 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Tacoma House - Property Id: 24214

3BR / 1Ba available jul 13
house
laundry on site
street parking

3 bedroom, 1 bath
Full kitchen, washer and dryer in unit.
2 bedrooms on main level and 3rd bedroom upstairs.
Old classic craftsmen home by st Jo's hospital off MLK and S25th
On bus line, easy access to freeways for commuters.
TCC and UWT students welcomed, biking/walking distance.
Working professionals.

Please be advised,
There will be renovations going on in the basement for future tenants.

There is parking on the street and driveway.

Must complete, background, credit check, and have proof of income ($45 application fee) for everyone over $18.

Upon move-in:
$1700 deposit ($300 is non-refundable)
1st months rent $1700

Rent includes utilities: Gas, electricity, water, & garbage
1 year lease term

No furry pets.
Aquatics, Reptiles, and snakes OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24214p
Property Id 24214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 S 25th St have any available units?
1106 S 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1106 S 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 S 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 S 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 S 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 1106 S 25th St offer parking?
No, 1106 S 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 1106 S 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 S 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 S 25th St have a pool?
No, 1106 S 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 S 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1106 S 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 S 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 S 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 S 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 S 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus