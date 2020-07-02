All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1019 East 49th St.

1019 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 East 49th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

PROMOTION:
Hurry!! Take advantage of a $500 move-in discount if you sign the lease on or before April 30, 2020!!!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the quiet Eastside neighborhood in Tacoma. Close to parks, schools, and a bus system.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features Laminate Vinyl Tile (LVT). A kitchen equipped with laminate countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and a furnace are installed for climate control. The yard will be filled with asphalt.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance including the vineyard

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Built in 1927, the house luckily doesnt have Asbestos or lead paint.

There is a 2-car carport available.

This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Verlo Playfield and Cloverdale Park.

(RLNE5677595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 East 49th St. have any available units?
1019 East 49th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 East 49th St. have?
Some of 1019 East 49th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 East 49th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 East 49th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 East 49th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 East 49th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1019 East 49th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1019 East 49th St. offers parking.
Does 1019 East 49th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 East 49th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 East 49th St. have a pool?
No, 1019 East 49th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1019 East 49th St. have accessible units?
No, 1019 East 49th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 East 49th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 East 49th St. has units with dishwashers.

