1019 East 49th St.

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport air conditioning

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Hurry!! Take advantage of a $500 move-in discount if you sign the lease on or before April 30, 2020!!!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the quiet Eastside neighborhood in Tacoma. Close to parks, schools, and a bus system.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features Laminate Vinyl Tile (LVT). A kitchen equipped with laminate countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and a furnace are installed for climate control. The yard will be filled with asphalt.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance including the vineyard



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Built in 1927, the house luckily doesnt have Asbestos or lead paint.



There is a 2-car carport available.



This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Verlo Playfield and Cloverdale Park.



