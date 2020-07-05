All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:10 AM

1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405

1016 South Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 South Anderson Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this beautiful 3 bed / 1.5 bath Craftsman home on a corner lot! This home sits just walking distance to 6th Ave and features a lovely front porch & amazing formal entry! You will love the bright and spacious living and formal dining room! The kitchen has plenty of storage and features extra bar seating perfect for entertaining!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,695 (utilities paid separately)  
2. Security Deposit = $1,500
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. On-street parking
5. Washer Dryer hookups
6. Pets okay upon approval (including $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)
This is a single family home
 
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE? 
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months 
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
 
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Sarah. You can call or text Sarah at 253-334-8633.
 
Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have any available units?
1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have?
Some of 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 currently offering any rent specials?
1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 is pet friendly.
Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 offer parking?
No, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 does not offer parking.
Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have a pool?
No, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 does not have a pool.
Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have accessible units?
No, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405 does not have units with dishwashers.

