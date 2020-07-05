1016 S Anderson St, Tacoma 98405

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful 3 bed / 1.5 bath Craftsman home on a corner lot! This home sits just walking distance to 6th Ave and features a lovely front porch & amazing formal entry! You will love the bright and spacious living and formal dining room! The kitchen has plenty of storage and features extra bar seating perfect for entertaining!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $1,695 (utilities paid separately)

2. Security Deposit = $1,500

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.

4. On-street parking

5. Washer Dryer hookups

6. Pets okay upon approval (including $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)

This is a single family home



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Sarah. You can call or text Sarah at 253-334-8633.



Hope to hear from you soon!