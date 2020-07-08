All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1012 S 27th St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

1012 S 27th St

1012 South 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 South 27th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaef5100ac ---- This unit has been remodeled and it is Amazing - AMAZING !! The owner planned on staying here and went all out on the upgrades. Hardwood flooring with a dark rustic look, paired up with bamboo cabinets and stainless-steel deep bay sink and appliances - Crazy cool. The Kitchen is a chef?s paradise with top of the line wall mount range and countertop stove with Silestone countertops and glass tile backslash throughout the Kitchen. The best Kitchen you will see this year!!! BUT wait !! The Bathroom is just as mind-blowing!! 100% updated and amazing with built in Bluetooth speakers IN THE SHOWER!!! The bedrooms are spacious and designed to maximize the bedroom space. Topping it all off- the unit?s all out over the top remodel, the owner added full size stackable hi-efficiently front load Washer and Dryer. But wait there is MORE!! Gated community - You get a parking spot off the street, close to your unit and inside a locked gate!!! Bluetooth speakers on the patio!!!, and you are within 5 mins of everything, yes everything ? I-5, downtown Tacoma,UW, Shopping, Tacoma Mall, restaurants - Old Spaghetti Factory, Safeway, The Tacoma waterfront- everything Tacoma !!! No application fee so fill one out now!! Counter Top Stove Dish Washer Fridge Privet Stainless Steel Up Dated Wall Mount Rang Washer / Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 S 27th St have any available units?
1012 S 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 S 27th St have?
Some of 1012 S 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 S 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1012 S 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 S 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 1012 S 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1012 S 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 1012 S 27th St offers parking.
Does 1012 S 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 S 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 S 27th St have a pool?
No, 1012 S 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1012 S 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1012 S 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 S 27th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 S 27th St has units with dishwashers.

