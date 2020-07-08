1012 S 27th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaef5100ac ---- This unit has been remodeled and it is Amazing - AMAZING !! The owner planned on staying here and went all out on the upgrades. Hardwood flooring with a dark rustic look, paired up with bamboo cabinets and stainless-steel deep bay sink and appliances - Crazy cool. The Kitchen is a chef?s paradise with top of the line wall mount range and countertop stove with Silestone countertops and glass tile backslash throughout the Kitchen. The best Kitchen you will see this year!!! BUT wait !! The Bathroom is just as mind-blowing!! 100% updated and amazing with built in Bluetooth speakers IN THE SHOWER!!! The bedrooms are spacious and designed to maximize the bedroom space. Topping it all off- the unit?s all out over the top remodel, the owner added full size stackable hi-efficiently front load Washer and Dryer. But wait there is MORE!! Gated community - You get a parking spot off the street, close to your unit and inside a locked gate!!! Bluetooth speakers on the patio!!!, and you are within 5 mins of everything, yes everything ? I-5, downtown Tacoma,UW, Shopping, Tacoma Mall, restaurants - Old Spaghetti Factory, Safeway, The Tacoma waterfront- everything Tacoma !!! No application fee so fill one out now!! Counter Top Stove Dish Washer Fridge Privet Stainless Steel Up Dated Wall Mount Rang Washer / Dryer