in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath. Great master suite with walk-in closet and bath with garden tub and separate shower. Formal dining and eating bar. Main floor laundry. Enjoy the patio with an electric Sunsetter shade. This home includes all appliances. Enjoy the comfort of central air conditioning in the summer and the gas furnace in the winter. Don't miss the two gas fireplaces. There is much more to see. Call for an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4114591)