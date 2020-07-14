Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car charging e-payments guest parking internet access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Style and convenience collide at Dakota Flats Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA. Our pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are complete with large living spaces and distinctive finishes. Our homes include hardwood floors, LED lighting, walk-in closets, as well as central heating and air. Enjoy expansive views or dining alfresco on our oversize balconies. Designed with you in mind, our community amenities include a community clubhouse, four patio lounges, and covered parking.



Ideally located near a limitless array of shopping, dining, and entertainment, making home a walkable destination from your favorite hangouts! Enjoy playful cuisine at Selkirk Pizza and Tap House, Atilanos Mexican Food, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar; treat yourself to some retail therapy at Target, Fringe Boutique, or Bath and Body Works; or veg out with a movie day at Regal Cinema or Village Centre Cinema! Never miss a beat, with downtown Spokane just a short drive away,



Check