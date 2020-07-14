All apartments in Spokane
Dakota Flats

Open Now until 5pm
514 East Hastings Road · (833) 828-7710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

514 East Hastings Road, Spokane, WA 99218

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
car charging
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Style and convenience collide at Dakota Flats Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA. Our pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are complete with large living spaces and distinctive finishes. Our homes include hardwood floors, LED lighting, walk-in closets, as well as central heating and air. Enjoy expansive views or dining alfresco on our oversize balconies. Designed with you in mind, our community amenities include a community clubhouse, four patio lounges, and covered parking.

Ideally located near a limitless array of shopping, dining, and entertainment, making home a walkable destination from your favorite hangouts! Enjoy playful cuisine at Selkirk Pizza and Tap House, Atilanos Mexican Food, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar; treat yourself to some retail therapy at Target, Fringe Boutique, or Bath and Body Works; or veg out with a movie day at Regal Cinema or Village Centre Cinema! Never miss a beat, with downtown Spokane just a short drive away,

Check

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult household member
Deposit: $400-$1200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply. Ask for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1 Garage included in rent for each apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Flats have any available units?
Dakota Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Dakota Flats have?
Some of Dakota Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota Flats is pet friendly.
Does Dakota Flats offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Flats offers parking.
Does Dakota Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dakota Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Flats have a pool?
No, Dakota Flats does not have a pool.
Does Dakota Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Dakota Flats has accessible units.
Does Dakota Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Flats has units with dishwashers.
