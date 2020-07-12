Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse community garden parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a distinctive apartment residence, located just 5 miles north of the heart of downtown Spokane on Lincoln Road. Nestled amidst popular north-side shopping and entertainment, Prairie Hills offers a beautiful living environment with city conveniences at your doorstep. Select from carefully designed one and two bedroom apartments where personalized attention to detail is apparent in every home. Beyond the distinctive interiors, you will find an array of services and amenities. Unmatched luxury apartment homes for those with discerning taste, Prairie Hills represents life's finest in apartment home living.