Spokane, WA
Prairie Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Prairie Hills

1718 E Lincoln Rd · (509) 956-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$100 OFF each month after 2nd month plus waived application fees* *Terms and Conditions Apply
Location

1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA 99217
Nevada - Lidgerwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P2112 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit R2130 · Avail. Sep 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit I356 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit S2138 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit G344 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
accessible
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a distinctive apartment residence, located just 5 miles north of the heart of downtown Spokane on Lincoln Road. Nestled amidst popular north-side shopping and entertainment, Prairie Hills offers a beautiful living environment with city conveniences at your doorstep. Select from carefully designed one and two bedroom apartments where personalized attention to detail is apparent in every home. Beyond the distinctive interiors, you will find an array of services and amenities. Unmatched luxury apartment homes for those with discerning taste, Prairie Hills represents life's finest in apartment home living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other. All apartment homes come with an included attached or detached garage! Our community also has open and street parking available on a first come, first serve basis. Additional detached garages may be available. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Hills have any available units?
Prairie Hills has 14 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie Hills have?
Some of Prairie Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Hills is offering the following rent specials: $100 OFF each month after 2nd month plus waived application fees* *Terms and Conditions Apply
Is Prairie Hills pet-friendly?
No, Prairie Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does Prairie Hills offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Hills offers parking.
Does Prairie Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Hills have a pool?
Yes, Prairie Hills has a pool.
Does Prairie Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Prairie Hills has accessible units.
Does Prairie Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Hills has units with dishwashers.
