Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Collage Fremont

3606 Woodland Park Ave N · (206) 202-0822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3606 Woodland Park Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,668

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collage Fremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Come find a home with all new and all very cool amenities. Live in a high-energy neighborhood enjoying a building that’s quite fun to come home to! Get to know us a little on our website. Check out the neighborhood. Look over the floor plans. Ogle the photos. Then we invite you to come see us in person. There is no substitute for the real deal.Please view our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/135313/3_135313_3372434.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collage Fremont have any available units?
Collage Fremont has 3 units available starting at $1,661 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Collage Fremont have?
Some of Collage Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collage Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Collage Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collage Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Collage Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Collage Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Collage Fremont offers parking.
Does Collage Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Collage Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Collage Fremont have a pool?
No, Collage Fremont does not have a pool.
Does Collage Fremont have accessible units?
No, Collage Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Collage Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collage Fremont has units with dishwashers.
