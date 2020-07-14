3606 Woodland Park Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 Fremont
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 6
$1,668
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 213 · Avail. now
$1,661
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft
Unit 311 · Avail. now
$1,710
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collage Fremont.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Come find a home with all new and all very cool amenities. Live in a high-energy neighborhood enjoying a building that’s quite fun to come home to! Get to know us a little on our website. Check out the neighborhood. Look over the floor plans. Ogle the photos. Then we invite you to come see us in person. There is no substitute for the real deal.Please view our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/135313/3_135313_3372434.pdf
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Collage Fremont have any available units?
Collage Fremont has 3 units available starting at $1,661 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Collage Fremont have?
Some of Collage Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collage Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Collage Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collage Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Collage Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Collage Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Collage Fremont offers parking.
Does Collage Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Collage Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Collage Fremont have a pool?
No, Collage Fremont does not have a pool.
Does Collage Fremont have accessible units?
No, Collage Fremont does not have accessible units.