Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Cielo offers the best of downtown Seattle with soaring 360-degree views, luxury features and pampering amenities. Choose from a collection of well-appointed studios, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in our premier 31-story residential tower. All residences feature Smart Box technology, elevated ceilings, oversized windows with abundant natural light, in-suite washers and dryers and central air conditioning. Choose from three finish packages with stainless-steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, full-height tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, and more. Located in First Hill close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and just eight blocks to the waterfront and Pikes Place Market - you'll be right in the heart of everything you want. We're close to public transportation, 1-5 and several major employers, so come live the sky ...