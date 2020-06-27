700 E Denny Way Unti #201.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel coffee bar

Quiet, secure Capitol Hill Condo Available now! 2 bed, 2 bath - Use this link to schedule your showing: showdigs.co/r2i4



Location is everything for this open, inviting and well maintained condo. With a walk score of 97, you are close to many of Seattle's best restaurants, parks, coffee shops, public transportation and much more! Rent includes w/s/g and parking; tenant pays electric. Hardwood floors in main areas, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. This condo has had few, long term tenants who cared for it like it was their own! Security deposit of 1 month's rent required, last month may be waived with excellent credit. Willing to consider leases longer than 12 months.



(RLNE5037299)