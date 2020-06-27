All apartments in Seattle
700 E Denny Way Unti #201.
Location

700 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Quiet, secure Capitol Hill Condo Available now! 2 bed, 2 bath - Use this link to schedule your showing: showdigs.co/r2i4

Location is everything for this open, inviting and well maintained condo. With a walk score of 97, you are close to many of Seattle's best restaurants, parks, coffee shops, public transportation and much more! Rent includes w/s/g and parking; tenant pays electric. Hardwood floors in main areas, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. This condo has had few, long term tenants who cared for it like it was their own! Security deposit of 1 month's rent required, last month may be waived with excellent credit. Willing to consider leases longer than 12 months.

(RLNE5037299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have any available units?
700 E Denny Way Unti #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have?
Some of 700 E Denny Way Unti #201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Denny Way Unti #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 offer parking?
Yes, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 offers parking.
Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have a pool?
No, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 does not have a pool.
Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have accessible units?
No, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 E Denny Way Unti #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

