Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

6818 16th Avenue NE

6818 16th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6818 16th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6818 16th Avenue NE Available 09/08/19 SEATTLE HOUSE FOR LEASE - Charming Craftsman with curb appeal! Two bed 1 bath home with hardwoods everywhere except the master. Master is a double room, perfect to have an office on one side with a walkout to the back yard. Full basement with laundry. Fenced in back yard with deck. Landscaping will be included.
The wardrobe will stay.
We require 1st months rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing (however last month's rent can be split up into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history)

Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/C5fTg-vBHfY
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/36c2165091
$45 application fee per adult
For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5055870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

