4742 20th Ave NE, Unit 304

Amenities

on-site laundry clubhouse microwave internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Leasing Special – Sign a 14 month lease and get the first 3 months at $799 for Aubrey units and $699 for Juno, Alta, and Cantor units, for a limited time only!

*For select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*



Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/



NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!



Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!



Rents range from $800 - 925 per month

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.