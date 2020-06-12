All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

4346 7th Ave NE Unit C

4346 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4346 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
University District Townhome - Available Now! Lovely two-bedroom townhome with close access to the University of Washington, UW Medical, Eastlake, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, Wallingford, Fremont, and blocks from new Link light rail in 2021! Step inside and head up for the living room, kitchen, half bath, and a deck. Stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and wood flooring in the kitchen. Plenty of space for dining, cooking, and entertaining. Continue up to the top level for two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Attached one car garage. One cat or dog (under 50 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

*Video tour available*

For more information or a video tour, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #universityofwashington #seattleforlease #uwmedical

(RLNE5671329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have any available units?
4346 7th Ave NE Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have?
Some of 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4346 7th Ave NE Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C offers parking.
Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have a pool?
No, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 7th Ave NE Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

