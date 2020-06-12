4346 7th Ave NE Unit C

Amenities

University District Townhome - Available Now! Lovely two-bedroom townhome with close access to the University of Washington, UW Medical, Eastlake, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, Wallingford, Fremont, and blocks from new Link light rail in 2021! Step inside and head up for the living room, kitchen, half bath, and a deck. Stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and wood flooring in the kitchen. Plenty of space for dining, cooking, and entertaining. Continue up to the top level for two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Attached one car garage. One cat or dog (under 50 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



