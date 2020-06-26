3269 McClintock Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom house in the heart of Mt Baker - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/6d07b1201b



Welcome home to this amazingly remodeled house that has unique combination of history and modern taste. New paint. New flooring. New Fridge. Cool antique oven in pristine condition. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with generous closet. Remodeled main bathroom Additional 2 car covered carport and 3rd parking space next to it. Location is ideal.



The house is located in the Mount Baker area of Seattle and everything is close by. Bus lines, Swedish Medical Center, the bustling nightlife of Capitol Hill, Lake Washington, The International District. You are right in the hub of many of Seattle's famous neighborhoods.



Residents are not able use the basement during tenancy just the main level.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



