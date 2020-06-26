All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

3269 McClintock Ave S

3269 Mcclintock Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3269 Mcclintock Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom house in the heart of Mt Baker - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/6d07b1201b

Welcome home to this amazingly remodeled house that has unique combination of history and modern taste. New paint. New flooring. New Fridge. Cool antique oven in pristine condition. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with generous closet. Remodeled main bathroom Additional 2 car covered carport and 3rd parking space next to it. Location is ideal.

The house is located in the Mount Baker area of Seattle and everything is close by. Bus lines, Swedish Medical Center, the bustling nightlife of Capitol Hill, Lake Washington, The International District. You are right in the hub of many of Seattle's famous neighborhoods.

Residents are not able use the basement during tenancy just the main level.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE3997557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 McClintock Ave S have any available units?
3269 McClintock Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3269 McClintock Ave S have?
Some of 3269 McClintock Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 McClintock Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3269 McClintock Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 McClintock Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3269 McClintock Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3269 McClintock Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3269 McClintock Ave S offers parking.
Does 3269 McClintock Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3269 McClintock Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 McClintock Ave S have a pool?
No, 3269 McClintock Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3269 McClintock Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3269 McClintock Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 McClintock Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3269 McClintock Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
