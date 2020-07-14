All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 319 Summit Ave E #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
319 Summit Ave E #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

319 Summit Ave E #101

319 Summit Avenue East · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

319 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 Summit Ave E #101 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Available! First Time Rental, a Must See! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/y6ddx or by filling out the contact form!

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath in immaculately maintained controlled access building. Gorgeous Bamboo flooring thru-out. Chef’s kitchen features all stainless appliances, Italian limestone counter tops, and tons of cabinet and counter space. Huge master suite with walk-in closet. Master .75 bath with Italian porcelain tile. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. Full size washer-dryer. Storage and parking included. Quiet ground floor end unit. Water, sewer, garbage and gas included.Easy freeway access, close to coffee shops, shopping, downtown, library, parks,schools and lots more! Additional internet fee of $51.44.

COMMUNITY NAME: three19 Condominiums
YEAR BUILT: 2006

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Lowell | Middle/Jr High: Meany | High: Garfield

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Space in Controlled Access Garage #17

HEATING
Electric

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash | Gas

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2995.00. We may ask for last month’s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Pet (1) Accepted
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5917667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have any available units?
319 Summit Ave E #101 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have?
Some of 319 Summit Ave E #101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Summit Ave E #101 currently offering any rent specials?
319 Summit Ave E #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Summit Ave E #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Summit Ave E #101 is pet friendly.
Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 offer parking?
Yes, 319 Summit Ave E #101 offers parking.
Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Summit Ave E #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have a pool?
No, 319 Summit Ave E #101 does not have a pool.
Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have accessible units?
No, 319 Summit Ave E #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Summit Ave E #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Summit Ave E #101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 319 Summit Ave E #101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity