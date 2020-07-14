319 Summit Ave E #101

Amenities

Luxury Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Available! First Time Rental, a Must See! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/y6ddx or by filling out the contact form!



Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath in immaculately maintained controlled access building. Gorgeous Bamboo flooring thru-out. Chef’s kitchen features all stainless appliances, Italian limestone counter tops, and tons of cabinet and counter space. Huge master suite with walk-in closet. Master .75 bath with Italian porcelain tile. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. Full size washer-dryer. Storage and parking included. Quiet ground floor end unit. Water, sewer, garbage and gas included.Easy freeway access, close to coffee shops, shopping, downtown, library, parks,schools and lots more! Additional internet fee of $51.44.



COMMUNITY NAME: three19 Condominiums

YEAR BUILT: 2006



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Lowell | Middle/Jr High: Meany | High: Garfield



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Space in Controlled Access Garage #17



HEATING

Electric



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Water | Sewer | Trash | Gas



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2995.00. We may ask for last month’s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Pet (1) Accepted

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

