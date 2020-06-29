All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2642 NW 59th ST. #303

2642 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2642 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Heart of Ballard light and bright updated condo - Amazing urban Ballard condo on a quiet tree-lined street. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor( no elevator) and on the quiet side of the building with lots of windows to bring in natural light. Slider to deck with territorial views and great for BBQ in Summer. Newer carpets throughout, brand new washer/dryer in unit. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated bath as well.

Assigned parking space off alley in covered carport area. Walk to all nice restaurants, coffee shops, bakery, QFC & all cool places in Ballard.

Water/sewer/ garbage is included in the rent.

Nearby Parks: Ballard Playground, Golden Gardens, The Locks and Botanical Gardens, Ballard Commons Park, Webster Park.
Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary School, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School
-Tenants pay for electricity
-14-16 month lease is preferred
-1 small-medium pet will be considered on case by case basis, Pet rent will apply. All pets must go through www.petscreening.com
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response..
-~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view a virtual tour of this property please click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/598860

(RLNE5537001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have any available units?
2642 NW 59th ST. #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have?
Some of 2642 NW 59th ST. #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2642 NW 59th ST. #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 is pet friendly.
Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 offers parking.
Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have a pool?
No, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have accessible units?
No, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2642 NW 59th ST. #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
