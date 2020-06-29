2642 NW 59th ST. #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar parking playground bbq/grill

Heart of Ballard light and bright updated condo - Amazing urban Ballard condo on a quiet tree-lined street. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor( no elevator) and on the quiet side of the building with lots of windows to bring in natural light. Slider to deck with territorial views and great for BBQ in Summer. Newer carpets throughout, brand new washer/dryer in unit. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated bath as well.



Assigned parking space off alley in covered carport area. Walk to all nice restaurants, coffee shops, bakery, QFC & all cool places in Ballard.



Water/sewer/ garbage is included in the rent.



Nearby Parks: Ballard Playground, Golden Gardens, The Locks and Botanical Gardens, Ballard Commons Park, Webster Park.

Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary School, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School

-Tenants pay for electricity

-14-16 month lease is preferred

-1 small-medium pet will be considered on case by case basis, Pet rent will apply. All pets must go through www.petscreening.com

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response..

-~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



To view a virtual tour of this property please click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/598860



(RLNE5537001)