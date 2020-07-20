All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

2524 Montavista Place West

2524 Montavista Place West · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Montavista Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Beautiful Magnolia Home with a VIEW! - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Magnolia's Carleton Park. Located on a quiet residential street, only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Walk to Magnolia Village to enjoy restaurants, cafes and specialty shops.

Main level features updated kitchen with formal and informal dining area, living room with wood burning fireplace and full bathroom. Main floor also includes library with box beamed ceilings and cozy gas fireplace.

Beautiful city skyline view from the upstairs light filled master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Lower level includes additional bedroom with ensuite bathroom, third bedroom (non-conforming), plus bonus room.

Fully fenced back yard with deck. Lovely city views abound. Within walking distance to bus lines 19, 24, 31 & 994.

Available NOW. Move-in fees include:
$3,900 First Month's Rent
$3,900 Refundable security deposit (less application fees)

Pets ok with refundable security deposit of $700/pet and pet reference.

NOTE: Hot tub on back deck has been emptied and is not available for tenant use.

To schedule a viewing, please email sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE2698058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Montavista Place West have any available units?
2524 Montavista Place West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Montavista Place West have?
Some of 2524 Montavista Place West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Montavista Place West currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Montavista Place West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Montavista Place West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Montavista Place West is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Montavista Place West offer parking?
No, 2524 Montavista Place West does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Montavista Place West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Montavista Place West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Montavista Place West have a pool?
No, 2524 Montavista Place West does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Montavista Place West have accessible units?
No, 2524 Montavista Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Montavista Place West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Montavista Place West does not have units with dishwashers.
