2524 Montavista Place West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Beautiful Magnolia Home with a VIEW! - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Magnolia's Carleton Park. Located on a quiet residential street, only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Walk to Magnolia Village to enjoy restaurants, cafes and specialty shops.



Main level features updated kitchen with formal and informal dining area, living room with wood burning fireplace and full bathroom. Main floor also includes library with box beamed ceilings and cozy gas fireplace.



Beautiful city skyline view from the upstairs light filled master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Lower level includes additional bedroom with ensuite bathroom, third bedroom (non-conforming), plus bonus room.



Fully fenced back yard with deck. Lovely city views abound. Within walking distance to bus lines 19, 24, 31 & 994.



Available NOW. Move-in fees include:

$3,900 First Month's Rent

$3,900 Refundable security deposit (less application fees)



Pets ok with refundable security deposit of $700/pet and pet reference.



NOTE: Hot tub on back deck has been emptied and is not available for tenant use.



To schedule a viewing, please email sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE2698058)