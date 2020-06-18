All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2152 N 112th Street Unit#105

2152 North 112th Street · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
Location

2152 North 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 · Avail. Jul 11

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Seattle - Northgate - AVAILABLE JULY 11th 2020!

A beautiful inviting tree-shaded walkway, through a brick courtyard leads you to a contemporary home in The Victorian Condominium near North Seattle Community College & Northwest Hospital. This is a cute first floor (not ground level) 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom unit. Condo features a walk in closet, washer and dryer, and secured key entry. This unit includes 1 private parking stall in security-gated common garage. You will also find endless shopping nearby, easy commutes (10 minutes to Downtown), close to North Seattle Community College, Northwest Hospital, Northgate easy I-5 access plus bus lines and more.

Lease Details:
• Application Fee: $45 per adult
• Deposit: $1195
• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
• Pet Deposit: $320 - Small dogs (1 max) ONLY, sorry no cats
• Term: 12 months
• Required: 1st Full month’s rent, last, and security deposit
• Required: 700 credit Score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history,
Review of Court Records.
• Tenant pays for Electricity

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

Key word: North Seattle, Northwest Hospital, North Seattle Community College, North gate Mall, Maple Leaf

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4aea9c104f

Due to the Stay In Place order, we will not be able to conduct showings of the unit until the mandate is lifted. We hope to get back to touring on 6/4/2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3187811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have any available units?
2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have?
Some of 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 currently offering any rent specials?
2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 is pet friendly.
Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 offer parking?
Yes, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 does offer parking.
Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have a pool?
No, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 does not have a pool.
Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have accessible units?
No, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 does not have units with dishwashers.
