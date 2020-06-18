Amenities

2152 N 112th Street Unit#105 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Seattle - Northgate - AVAILABLE JULY 11th 2020!



A beautiful inviting tree-shaded walkway, through a brick courtyard leads you to a contemporary home in The Victorian Condominium near North Seattle Community College & Northwest Hospital. This is a cute first floor (not ground level) 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom unit. Condo features a walk in closet, washer and dryer, and secured key entry. This unit includes 1 private parking stall in security-gated common garage. You will also find endless shopping nearby, easy commutes (10 minutes to Downtown), close to North Seattle Community College, Northwest Hospital, Northgate easy I-5 access plus bus lines and more.



Lease Details:

• Application Fee: $45 per adult

• Deposit: $1195

• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)

• Pet Deposit: $320 - Small dogs (1 max) ONLY, sorry no cats

• Term: 12 months

• Required: 1st Full month’s rent, last, and security deposit

• Required: 700 credit Score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history,

Review of Court Records.

• Tenant pays for Electricity



Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4aea9c104f



Due to the Stay In Place order, we will not be able to conduct showings of the unit until the mandate is lifted. We hope to get back to touring on 6/4/2020.



No Cats Allowed



